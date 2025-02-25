Abraham David Levy, a fashion designer who contributed to RuPaul’s Drag Race and New York Fashion Week, has died.

Announcing his death on Facebook, the House of Xtravaganza said: “It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of our brother Abraham David Levy Xtravaganza.” He has been reported to have died over the weekend and his cause of death is not yet known.

The statement said Levy was a “beloved member of the House since the mid-1980s and quickly became an asset to the family, earning a reputation in the ballroom scene for his sleek, model-like frame and avant-garde fashion creativity.

The statement added: “He was immortalized in Paris Is Burning, competing in the Punk Rock category - a precursor to today’s Bizarre category - sporting a striking high red mohawk. Beyond ballroom, Abraham was a fixture of New York City’s 1980s club-kid scene, playing a pivotal role in bringing voguing and ballroom culture to a wider nightlife audience.

“He was among the first to host voguing competitions outside of traditional ballrooms, helping to expand the movement’s reach. His visionary approach to fashion and unwavering commitment to excellence took him from ballroom runways to RuPaul’s Drag Race and New York Fashion Week, dressing countless nightlife icons and LGBTQ+ personalities along the way.

“While we mourn the loss of our House brother and a vital part of Xtravaganza history and culture, we also celebrate Abraham’s legacy - one that made the world more vibrant, daring, and undeniably fabulous.#rip-vip #xtravaganza_power#lgbtqhistory.”

Tributes have since poured in for the stylist, with many expressing shock over his death. One comment read: “Oh my goodness! I am in shock reading this… Abraham was such a bright light for me in the time he spent in St Petersburg, Fl. We would talk about his life and his love for fashion. The always had his sketchbook and often showed me his creations! I am devastated to hear of his passing. I will always remember him and his wonderful hugs.”

A friend commented: “We were just texting a week ago…. He used to make all my circus costumes and we were bartenders at the Townhouse for many many years. What a gut punch….. RIP Abraham. Xoxo your Wiccan trapeze clown … love you.”

One said: “He was ahead of the curve always. He was a true visionary, a true pioneer in terms of use of materials and fashion and really really loved the female form. His work will always be recognizable and iconic within the fashion scene and we have lost a true pioneer and icon within the lexicon of New York City.”