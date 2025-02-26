A beloved TV and music personality has died of multiple health issues including laryngeal cancer.

Belgian TV personality, actor, and singer Frank Dingenen died in hospital at the age of 74. He had previously survived skin cancer and a heart attack.

Known primarily for his role as the neurotic teacher André Buys in the classic youth series Meester, hij begint weer!, Dingenen's career spanned several decades, and he leaves behind a lasting legacy on Flemish television and music.

Dingenen started his career on radio with the program Het genootschap, where he portrayed the character Frank Dingemans. His early radio work opened the door to television, leading to roles on various sketch and puppet series, such as PVBA Elektron and Het liegebeest. It was his performance as the lovable teacher Buys, however, which saw him truly rise to fame.

The star hadn’t appeared on screen as much in recent years, enjoying a heyday between the 1980s and 1990s, but he was still seen occasionally. He most recently featured as a guest star on the series Familie. He was always open to taking on new acting roles, however. He once told local media: "If they call me tomorrow for a role, whether comedic or more serious, I’ll say yes immediately. Acting is and remains my calling." He also enjoyed success as a singer, with hits like 'Samen in de file', 'Allez Maurice'.

Beloved TV actor and singer Frank Dingenen has died at the age of 74 of multiple health issues including vocal cord cancer. Photo by X. | X

Dingenen had battled various serious health issues throughout his life. He survived skin cancer at a young age and overcame a heart attack early in the 2000s. He was then diagnosed with vocal cord cancer, which he fought until his death. He spent his last years living at an assisted living residence. Reflecting on his life, he previously told local media: "Life is lived now. That is what I do.”

Fellow actor Jacques Vermeire led the tributes to Dingenen. On Instagram, he wrote: "Everything I have done on television I owe to Frank Dingenen.” He went on to recounted how Dingenen discovered him during the radio program "Sportkaffee" and invited him to play the role of the concierge on "Meester, hij begint weer." The partnership earned the duo awards and marked the start of Vermeire's television career. "There are many important people in one’s career, but you must have a beginning. And my beginning on television I owe to Frank," Vermeire added. He concluded with “Goodbye, Master Frank”.