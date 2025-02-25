Njoroge Mwaura passed away while undergoing treatment at hospital.

Tributes have been paid to veteran news anchor Njoroge Mwaura on social media. Steve Kamau took to Instagram to pay tribute to him and wrote: “Rest in eternal peace my good friend and a client back in 2005.”

Carol Radull wrote: “He inspired so many of us who ventured into news media… Rest in peace Njoroge Mwaura.” Eliud Owalo took to Facebook to pay tribute to Njoroge Mwaura and wrote: “FARE THEE WELL NJOROGE MWAURA. I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of veteran journalist and former KTN News anchor, Njoroge Mwaura.

“Njoroge Mwaura will always be remembered for his exemplary journalism and sharp insights, especially through his iconic segment ‘ Njoroge’s Notebook,’ where he tackled critical national issues. Alongside Catherine Kasavuli, he redefined the 9:00pm news, setting a gold standard in broadcast journalism.”

“Beyond his work on-screen, Njoroge was a mentor to many aspiring journalists, fostering talent and shaping the industry. His official retirement in 2013 marked the end of an era, but his legacy of mentorship and inspiration continues to influence countless journalists.

He ended his tribute with these words: “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and colleagues during this difficult time. May his soul rest in eternal peace.”

According to Citizen Digital, “Mwaura became a household name in Kenya for his eloquent news presentation and reporting on major political and socio-economic stories, and was highly regarded in the media fraternity.”

Njoroge Mwaura’s wife Catherine informed The Standard that her husband died moments after undergoing surgery, but at the time of writing, it has not been disclosed what he was suffering from. Njoroge Mwaura is survived by his wife and four children