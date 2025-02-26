Michelle Trachtenberg, known for her roles in "Gossip Girl" and "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," has died at the age of 39.

Police sources confirmed her passing to The New York Post, stating that her death is not being investigated as suspicious. The cause of death remains unclear.

According to the report, Trachtenberg was found by her mother at around 8am on Wednesday (February 26) at One Columbus Place, a 51-story luxury apartment complex in Manhattan’s Central Park South neighbourhood, the sources said. The actress reported recently underwent a liver transplant.

In recent months, Trachtenberg had shared troubling social media posts, where she appeared noticeably thin and frail. She defended her appearance, addressing critics who commented on her weight and health. "Explain to me how I look sick," she wrote in response to online speculation.

She also reminded followers of her age, stating: "Did you lose a calendar and not realize I’m not 14? I’m 38. How sad for you to leave such a comment."

She also denied undergoing plastic surgery, assuring fans that she was "happy and healthy." Trachtenberg first rose to fame as a child star in the 1996 film "Harriet the Spy." She later became a household name for her role as Dawn Summers on "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" and gained further recognition as Georgina Sparks on "Gossip Girl." She also appeared in “Euro Trip” in 2004.

Tributes have since poured in for the actress since her death, described as ‘shocking’ by many. Buffy The Vampire Slayer actor David Boreanaz said he is “so very sad”. The US actor shared a tribute to Instagram stories with a black and white picture of Trachtenberg taken from a post shared by an American news site.

He wrote: “So very sad. Horrible news. RIP and prayers to her and her family.”

Fellow Gossip Girl actor Ed Westwick shared an image of a younger Trachtenberg dressed in a pink dress as her character Georgina Sparks from the television series.

He wrote on his Instagram story: “So sad to hear of the passing of Michelle Trachtenberg. Sending prayers.” The actor played Chuck Bass in Gossip Girl who was engaged in an on-off relationship with Trachtenberg’s character.

US comedian Rosie O’Donnell has said the loss of her Harriet The Spy co-star is “heartbreaking”. She said in a statement: “Heartbreaking. I loved her very much. She struggled the last few years. I wish I could have helped.”