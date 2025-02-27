Hollywood was shocked when the death of legendary actor Gene Hackman was confirmed on Thursday morning.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The star was found dead alongside his wife Betsy Arakawa and his dog at their Santa Fe home in New Mexico. Santa Fe police officers confirmed that an “active investigation” was underway but there was no evidence of foul play in any of the deaths at this moment. Hackman was 95 years old.

The actor became one of Hollywood’s most celebrated thespians during his career, which spanned four decades. From his start in the business on productions such as Bonnie & Clyde in the 1960s to gathering his first Academy Award nomination for I Never Sang For My Father in 1970, the four-time Oscar nominated actor - and two-time winner - gathered an impressive filmography while at his height in Hollywood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here are some of his best roles and where you can watch them now.

The French Connection (1971)

Gene Hackman (left) starred in The French Connection with Roy Schneider (right) | FilmPublicityArchive/United Archives via Getty Images

The French Connection is a film which became almost synonymous with Hackman following his Oscar-winning turn as Detective Jimmy "Popeye" Doyle in the 1971 neo-noir flick. Hackman won the Academy Award for Best Actor, with the film itself being awarded with Best Picture at the 1972 ceremony.

The French Connection is considered a classic of the genre and a must-watch for crime-noir fans, with stars such as Roy Schneider joining Hackman on screen. You can watch The French Connection on Disney+.

The French Connection II (1975)

The sequel to The French Connection was released four years after the first film, with Hackman returning as Detective Jimmy “Popeye” Doyle. Although the film never reached the heights of its predecessor, The French Connection II was well reviewed by critics and fans.

You can watch The French Connection II on Disney+ now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Superman (1978)

Hackman was already a well-regarded actor when he took on the role that would catapult him to even bigger fame. He portrayed the famous superhero’s arch-enemy Lex Luthor in the classic 1978 film adaption of the comic.

Superman (1978) is considered an absolute classic of the superhero/comic book film genre, with Christopher Reeves also making a career-defining appearance as the eponymous hero. You can watch this classic on Sky Cinema via a Sky subscription or NOW TV.

Superman II (1980)

Hackman returned for the sequel to Superman, which was released two years after the first film in the series. It was another h8it and again, is still considered a classic of the comic book genre to this day.

The actor was praised for his performance as Lex Luthor and was a box office smash when it released in 1980. You can watch this super sequel on Sky Cinema via a Sky subscription or NOW TV.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mississippi Burning (1988)

Hackman starred alongside Willem Dafoe in Mississippi Burning, which was loosely based on the real life murder of three civil rights workers in 1964. Hackman and Dafoe play FBI Agents investigating their disappearance when they receive push back from local police officers, residents and the Ku Klux Klan.

Hackman was praised for his performance in the film and picked up nominations for Best Actor at the 1989 Golden Globes and the 1989 Academy Awards. Mississippi Burning is available to watch on Prime Video.

Unforgiven (1992)

Hackman won a Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his role in the Clint Eastwood film Unforgiven | Getty Images

Unforgiven tells the story of aging outlaw and killer William Munny, played by legendary Western actor Clint Eastwood, who take on one more job. Hackman portrayed Sheriff "Little" Bill Daggett and his celebrated performance won him his second Oscar.

Also starring Morgan Freeman and Richard Harris, Unforgiven is considered a modern classic of the Western genre. The film is available to rent on platforms such as Prime Video, Apple TV, Sky Store and YouTube.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Birdcage (1996)

Hackman took on the role of conservative senator Kevin Keeley in the 1996 film The Birdcage. It tells the story of a gay couple, played by Robin Williams and Nathan Lane, whose son is set to marry the daughter of Hackman’s Kevin Keely and his wife Louise, played by Dianne Wiest.

The 90s flick is considered to be a piece of milestone cinema, being one of the first major studio movies to feature LGBT characters in the lead role and was a box office smash upon release. The cast went on to win Outstanding Performance by a Cast at the 1997 SAG Awards. You can watch The Birdcage as part of your Prime Video subscription.

Enemy of the State (1998)

Hackman starred alongside Will Smith in this 1998 political thriller. Enemy of the State tells the story of a lawyer who is targeted by NSA agent after he stumbles across evidence which links then to the murder of a congressman.

Critics raved over the chemistry between Smith and Hackman in the film and it was a box office hit, grossing more than $250 million worldwide. You can watch it on Disney+.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Royal Tenenbaums (2001)

Gene Hackman was surrounded by an A-list cast for The Royal Tenenbaums, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Anjelica Huston and Ben Stiller | AFP via Getty Images

Hackman served as the patriarch of the eccentric Tenembaum family in this 2001 Wes Anderson film. He starred in the comedy drama alongside Gwyneth Paltrow, Ben Stiller, Owen Wilson, Bill Murray, Anjelica Huston and Danny Glover.

The film proved to be one of Hackman’s most celebrated roles on screen before his retirement from acting in 2008. He won the Golden Globe for Best Actor for his turn in The Royal Tenenbaums. You can watch it on Disney+.