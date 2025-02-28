Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa suffered “no external trauma” amid their death at their New Mexico home.

Hackman, 95, and Arakawa, 65, were found dead alongside one of their dogs in their home in Santa Fe, new Mexico on Wednesday, February 26. A preliminary medical investigation has found that neither of the deceased suffered external trauma leading to their death.

A statement from the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office said: “In the early hours of Thursday, February 27 2025, Hackman and Arakawa were transported to the Office of the Medical Investigator (OMI). An autopsy was performed. Initial findings noted no external trauma to either individual.”

The full post-mortem and toxicology results are pending. Police say that a cause of death has not been determined yet, but a search warrant was issued as authorities consider their deaths “suspicious enough in nature to require a thorough search and investigation.”.

Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza told reporters about the circumstances of the couple’s death. He said that Hackman and Arakawa had been “deceased for quite a while” when they were found by authorities, and also noted that two other dogs were found alive at the property - one inside the home and one outside the home.

The alarm was raised on the welfare of the couple after a maintenance worker doing pest control at the home became increasingly concerned over the fact he had not encountered either Hackman or Arakawa. The worker called 911 and told the responder that he could see what appeared to be Arakawa laying down.

He said: “I am not inside the house. It’s closed. It’s locked. I can’t go in. But I can see she’s laying down on the floor from the window.”

Hackman was found in a mud room, while his wife was found next to a space heater in a bathroom. New Mexico Gas Company confirmed that it had tested gas line in and around the home and found no signs of issues, but a detective noted that symptoms of gas leaks or carbon monoxide poisoning may not be apparent until specific post-mortem tests are completed.

Sheriff Mendoza added that while there was no “immediate” evidence of foul play, the investigation into their deaths was in its “preliminary” stages. He added: “There was no indication of a struggle.

“There was no indication of anything that was missing from the home or disturbed that would be an indication that there was a crime that had occurred.”

Hackman’s daughter Elizabeth and Leslie, whom he fathered with ex-wife Faye Maltese, and his granddaughter Annie said they were “devastated by the loss”. In a statement, they said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our father, Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy.

“He was loved and admired by millions around the world for his brilliant acting career, but to us he was always just Dad and Grandpa. We will miss him sorely and are devastated by the loss.”

Tributes also poured in from across the globe, including from actor Morgan Freeman, director Francis Ford Coppola and even Prince William. The Prince of Wales wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “Hackman was a true genius of film who brought each and every character to life with power, authenticity and star quality.”