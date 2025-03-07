The death of actress Crystal-Donna Roberts was shared by her husband on Facebook and Instagram.

Schalk Cornelessen, the husband of actress Crystal-Donna Roberts shared the heartbreaking news of his wife’s death on Facebook and wrote: “RIP my beautiful beautiful loving wife.” Following his tribute, he has been inundated with messages of condolences from friends and fans. One message read: “Oh no it’s a hellish shock to see this on FB this morning. I am soooo sorry Schalk. Good luck to you, your son and family. My heart goes out to you,” whilst another wrote: “So much love for you Schalk.”

Schalk Cornelessen also paid tribute to his wife on Instagram and wrote: “❤️💐 Rest in Peace my beautiful loving wife, my Soulmate, my comfort and my happy place. You are loved until the end of time ❤️💐 until we meet again ❤️🙏🏼💐🌞🌻 #crystaldonnaroberts.” In response to this post, one person wrote: “😢 ❤️ My deepest condolences to Schalk and the extended family,” whilst another wrote: “I’m so sorry for your loss, may her beautiful soul rest in perfect peace ❤️🙏🏻sending love and prayers.”

Actress Crystal-Donna Roberts has tragically died of breast cancer at 41. Photo: schalk_cornelessen/Instagram | Photo: schalk_cornelessen/Instagram

Actress Crystal-Donna Roberts was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2019 and had to endure three biopsies, a double mastectomy, four rounds of chemotherapy and 25 rounds of radiation. She took to Facebook a year after her diagnosis and wrote: “Last year on the 7th of March 2019 I was told I was sick. It’s a year later and I’m still here. I am grateful. Here’s to giving cancer the finger.”

South African actress Crystal-Donna Roberts was best known for her roles in films such as The Endless River and Krotoa. She was born on October 13 and grew up in Bonteheuwel, Kensington, and Factreton in Cape Town. After attending high school in Bloemfontein, she attended the University of the Free State where she graduated with a BA degree in drama and theatre.

Crystal-Donna Roberts reportedly died at home surrounded by her family. Her agent Karen Tallie confirmed the tragic passing of her client to News24. Artists One Actors' Management, a Cape Town Talent agency, paid tribute to Crystal-Donna Roberts on Instagram and wrote: “In Loving Memory of Crystal Donna Roberts🕊️ 13.10.1984 – 06.03.2025. It is with the heaviest of hearts that we say goodbye to our beloved and talented Actor, Crystal Donna Roberts.

“Words cannot fully capture the sorrow we feel at her passing. She was not just a phenomenal artist but also a beacon of kindness, grace, and inspiration to all who had the privilege of knowing her Crystal’s incredible career left an indelible mark on the world of acting, and her ability to bring stories to life touched countless hearts.

“Her laughter, her warmth, and her vibrant spirit were gifts to us all, and she will forever hold a special place in our hearts. For us here at Artists One, Crystal was so much more than a colleague; she was family. We will remember her for her radiant smile, her kindness, her unstoppable talent, and her unwavering positivity in every moment.

“Our love and prayers go out to her husband, her child, her family, and her friends. May you find strength and comfort in the cherished memories you shared with her.Rest peacefully, dearest Crystal. You will forever be missed, but your light will continue to shine brightly in our hearts. With all our love,Your Artists One Family ♥️🙏🏻”