Comedian, television writer and presenter London Hughes took to her Instagram to reveal the tragic news about her brother’s death.

Comedian London Hughes has been left in shock after the sudden death of her brother. She wrote: “My brother Alex passed away today. 💔 He got diagnosed with Kidney cancer on Tuesday, none of us (including him) even knew that he was sick…. Now he’s in heaven and back on earth my mum will have to bury her first born son.

“I’m in so much shock….

“My brother’s battle with cancer was sudden and quick, he was at work living his life one week and then in hospital the next, but he was brave and fought hard, his last words to me were “I’m fighting this! I’ll be okay! I love you sis..”

“In December I decided to throw my family a private Christmas dinner and for fun I made everyone give a speech. My brother Alex is usually a man of few words but the words he spoke that night now mean more to me than I can ever convey in an Instagram post…. I had no idea that that night, I was filming my brother’s last ever speech to me.

“My brother was a security guard, he’s worked for celebrities and even did the Royal wedding... I always joked that when I got mega famous in America I’d fly him out so he could be my security one day and it physically pains me that I never got the chance to make that happen.

“But the truth is, my brother has been my security guard my whole life. He’s been my biggest supporter, biggest cheerleader, he’s always had my back, he’d do anything for me, he’s the kindest, sweetest, most humble guy I’ve ever known. Not a single mean bone in his 6ft4 body.

“He was gentle, loyal, kind and had the most perfect laugh…. He always worked hard and was a loving and devoted father to my niece and nephews. He loved us all so much, he’d do anything for his family. The world is truly at a loss without him in it.

“I urge you all to hug your family members tight tonight in memory of my brother Alex, because life can be so unusually cruel and you never know when a hug may be your last.

“I can’t believe he’s gone. I love you so much brother.

“Please pray for my mum and the rest of my family, we’re all completely heartbroken. 💔”

Following London Hughes’s tragic update, she has been inundated with messages of support. Marverine Cole, a newsreader on Good Morning Britain, wrote: “Oh London my condolences for the sudden death of your brother. Knowing what this feels like a little, I am sending you and your family all the love in the world possible. God give you all strength ❤️❤️,” whilst TV presenter Dermot O’Leary wrote: “❤️x.”

Actress Tamzin Outhwaite also sent her well wishes and wrote: “so sorry darling girl. Sending you love and strength ❤️,” whilst TV presenter Charlene White wrote: “Oh my darling, these are such beautiful but devastating words. He sounds like such a wonderful man, who I’m sure was just so proud of you. I’m sorry that you and your family are navigating the pain of grief. Sending you so much love xx.”

Comedian London Hughes wrote and starred in Laughter Shock, a comedy for the BBC which piloted in 2010 and appeared on Celebs Go Dating.