George Lowe will be best remembered as the voice of the title character in Cartoon Network’s Space Ghost Coast To Coast.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Space Voice actor George Lowe’s friend “Marvelous Marvin” Boone took to Facebook to pay tribute to him and wrote: “I'm beyond devastated. My Zobanian brother and best friend for over 40 years, George Lowe, has passed away after a long illness. A part of me had also died. He was a supremely talented Artist and Voice actor. A true warm hearted Genius. Funniest man on Earth too. I've stolen jokes from him for decades. He stole some of mine. He was also the voice of Space Ghost and so much more. Pweeloto.”

Tim Fraser, an executive producer at iHeartRadio subsidiary Premiere Network, also took to Facebook to pay tribute to George Lowe and wrote: “My heart is broken. George Lowe was one of the funniest people I’ve ever known and one of the nicest people to ever exist. You will be missed more than you know my friend. RIP. ”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former production manager Clyde W McCain wrote on Facebook that “This one is hard one to get through…

Space Voice actor George Lowe dies at 67. Photo: George Lowe (Official) Facebook | Photo: George Lowe (Official) Facebook

“One of the disadvantages of living over seventy-five years is having to say goodbye to loved ones and close friends.

“I lost both this week. George Lowe (Official) passed away this week at 68. We have been friends for over 45 years. There is lots I can write, but I will just post these memories.

“Gonna, miss you Nut-Brain.”

Tributes have also been made on George Lowe (Official) Facebook page and one said: “Noooooo! RIP Mr. Lowe!” and another wrote: “Rest in Peace brother… This was my favorite page on FB.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When it came to his career, George Lowe was only 15 when he got his first radio job with local station WWJB and landed the lead role of Space Ghost in 1994. According to Deadline, “The show, a parody of talk shows that featured live-action celebrity guests, hosted by the Hanna Barbera character Space Ghost, ran from 1994 to 1999 on Cartoon Network. It was revived in 2001, airing on Adult Swim’s late-night programming block until 2004.”

Rapper and voice actor MC Chris had discussed George Lowe’s health problems on Facebook in 2023 and wrote: that “a fan wrote me concerned that they hadn’t heard from george lowe (aka space ghost) on fb for a long time so i checked in on him. he’s actually had some health problems, had a bad February after having an aortic dissection and he had to be intubated twice and we came close to losing him.

MC Chris also revealed that “He’s been in a nursing home and rehab and has had to return to the hospital as well to get his medication corrected. He now has a nurse looking after him in his home in Florida."

According to the NHS, “An aortic dissection develops when the wall of the aorta loses its elastic nature, tears, and a flap forms.”

Following George Lowe’s death, MC Chris wrote: “So bummed to report we lost George Lowe. Rest in peace my hero. He is the epicenter of infinite universes and will be missed greatly.”