A beloved actress has died at the age of 54 after a battle with cancer.

Kang Myung Joo, a well known Korean actress, died on Thursday (February 27).

Her death was announced by her daughter, actress Park Se Young, who took to social media to share the news. She wrote: "My mom left us yesterday afternoon. We would appreciate it if you could remember the stage she loved and the moments she shone."

Joo had an impressive career which spanned over three decades. She made her stage debut in 1992 as part of the experimental theatre roupe Kooni, Nara. She went on to perform in numerous plays, including Hamlet, Circle of Lite, and Coriolanus. She also worked in TV as well as theatre.

Actress Kang Myung Joo has died of cancer aged 54. She is pictured with her daughter. Photo by X. | X

In recent years, she gained widespread recognition for her role as a judge in the hit 2022 drama 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo.' Her performance earned her critical acclaim and a new generation of fans.

The late actress leaves behind her husband, actor Park Yun Hee, and their two daughters, including actress Park Se Young. Her funeral service is being held tomorrow, (Sunday March 2), at Seoul St. Mary's Hospital, with a burial planned for afterwards.

Tributes have been left to Joo online, with many people posting crying face emojis and heartbroken emojis in reaction to the news.