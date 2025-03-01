Steve Hodson starred in the 1970s show Follyfoot and BBC’s All Creatures Great and Small.

The Facebook page for Follyfoot Forum and Fansite shared a message from Steve Hodson’s daughter about his death, it read: “We have had a very sad update from Steve Hodson’s daughter Jessica. Steve passed away last night after a long battle with COPD. That’s one brighter star you’ll see in the heavens from now on. Much love to all his family at this awful time.”

According to the NHS, Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease which is known as COPD, is “the name for a group of lung conditions that causes breathing difficulties. It includes: emphysema-damage to the air sacs in the lungs and chronic bronchitis- long term inflammation of the airways.”

Following this message, many fans paid tribute to Steve Hodson and one wrote: “So sad about this. Steve was my first celebrity crush. I loved him in A Horseman Riding By too…,” whilst another fan wrote: “Very sad news indeed. He was my teenage crush also. Many condolences to all his family and friends.”

The children’s series Follyfoot was inspired by the 1963 novel Cobbler’s Dream by Monica Dickens, the novel was republished in 1995 as New Arrival at Follyfoot. The series was set at a home of rest for horses. Steve Hodson played the character of Steve and Dora was played by Gilian Blake.

The theme tune for Follyfoot, ‘The Lightning Tree’ was written by Francis Essex, the brother of Tony Essex and sung by The Settlers.

When it comes to his other television roles, Steve Hodson began his acting career in 1971 on the drama series Hine and went on to star in The Rivals of Sherlock Holmes. He went on to appear in the children’s series Break in the Sun and the BBC’s All Creatures Great and Small.

He last appeared on TV in His Dark Materials in 2003. The Facebook page for Classic TV Moments also paid tribute to Steve Hodson and wrote: “Sad news. Steve Hodson who was known for Follyfoot and All Creatures Great & Small has died aged 77. RIP Steve.”

Steve Hodson won a place at the Central School of Speech and Drama in London and according to reports, his first audition for Follyfoot was unsuccessful. However the actor who originally secured the part proved to be unsuitable, so Steve Hodson took over the role.