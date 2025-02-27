Chris Hughes, a famous figure in British quiz shows and a long-standing panellist on Eggheads, has died at the age of 77.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The official "Eggheads" social media account announced: "It is with immense sadness that we announce the passing of Eggheads great Chris Hughes. Chris joined the show in 2003 and over the next 20 years gave us not only brilliant answers but very many laughs and happy memories. He will be hugely missed by all his Eggheads family."

His cause of death is not yet known.

Born in Enfield, Middlesex, Hughes was educated at Enfield Grammar School. Before his television career, he worked as a train driver and railway worker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hughes gained prominence in the quizzing community with notable victories on "Mastermind" and "International Mastermind" in 1983, and "Brain of Britain" in 2005. He was one of only seven individuals to have won both "Mastermind" and "Brain of Britain." In 2001, Hughes appeared on "The Weakest Link," where host Anne Robinson described him as "the best contestant we have had on the Weakest Link."

Hughes became a regular panellist on "Eggheads" in 2003, contributing his extensive knowledge and wit to the program for two decades. The show, which features quiz champions competing against amateur teams, first aired on the BBC before moving to Channel 5 in 2021.

Fans and colleagues have expressed their condolences and shared memories of Hughes. One former contestant wrote: "Sad news. We played against Chris on our Eggheads appearance a few years ago. Condolences to his family.”

A fan wrote: “This is devastating, Rip. I can’t believe he’s gone. All these years I’ve been watching him on telly when he was on Eggheads, he was fantastic in every single episode & he will be missed by so many ppl. Sending my love & condolences to his friends & family during this time xx.”