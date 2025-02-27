Radio presenter Tim Jibson was surrounded by his family when he passed away at the age of 79.

An online obituary for BBC radio presenter Tim Jibson said that he passed away “after the most wonderful day on holiday.” He is survived by his wife Ann Marie and children, Michael, Paul and Lexi. Tim Jibson was also a grandfather to Flora, Rowan and Kaia.

A private service and cremation for Tim Jibson is to be held by family request. During his career, Tim Jibson worked for Beverley FM and Viking FM as well as BBC Radio Humberside. Charlotte Whitwell paid tribute to Tim Jibson on Facebook and wrote: “On behalf of my Auntie, Ann Marie Jibson and our family, it is with great sadness that we have to announce the sudden but peaceful passing of our beloved Tim Jibson.

Radio presenter Tim Jibson was surrounded by his family when he passed away at the age of 79. Photo: Charlotte Whitwell/Facebook | Charlotte Whitwell/Facebook

“We are all broken hearted at the loss of our dearest Uncle, Husband, Dad, Granddad and Friend.

“Ann Marie would like to thank everyone for their support and kindness at this most difficult time.”

Charlotte Whitwell then shared a link to his funeral notice where she invited friends and colleagues to share memories of him. Stuart Mountain also paid tribute to Tim Jibson on Facebook and wrote: “Totally numb that I have lost one of my best friends, began my career with the guidance from Tim, worked, travelled, ate, drank and above all laughed together for over 45 years! My thoughts are with Anne-Marie who has lost her soulmate, MIchaela nd Paul and families. Love and sympathies from my parents June and Bill and sister Jayne. Tim you leave a big hole in so many lives, you will be missed greatly.”

Tim’s sons are both actors and Michael, who is married to actress Caroline Sheen, received an Olivier award for his performance in King George III in the original West End cast of Hamilton. Caroline Sheen has appeared in TV shows such as Netflix's Bodies and ITV's Quiz.