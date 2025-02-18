Julian Holloway: Carry On and Doctor Who star dies age 80 as celebrities pay tribute

Julian Holloway, who starred in the Carry On films and the final “classic” episode of Doctor Who, has died age 80.

The British actor played various characters across the comedy films Carry On Doctor, Carry On Up The Khyber, Carry On At Your Convenience, Carry On Henry, Carry On Camping and Carry On England.

Holloway had a daughter, supermodel turned author Sophie Dahl, with British actress Tessa Dahl, daughter of children’s author Roald Dahl. He had parts in sci-fi series Doctor Who in the final episode of Sylvester McCoy’s run, TV show Uncle Silas, classic sitcom Whatever Happened To The Likely Lads?, the film of prison-set comedy Porridge, The Rum Diary starring Johnny Depp and A Christmas Carol with Jim Carrey.

Posting on Facebook, Harry Potter actress Miriam Margolyes said: “Oh I am very sad. Wonderful man. Wishing you and all his family long life. Too many going.”

Carry On star Julian Holloway, left, married actress Zena Walker in 1971 - but the pair divorced soon afterwards. | Getty Images

English actress Sarah Douglas, known for playing Ursa in Superman and Superman II, added: “I lost a dear friend yesterday and I’m so, so sad. I have known Julian Holloway since the early 70s and he has been the best of friends to me all these years. Julian was the wittiest of men and we would laugh and laugh.

“He was a friend through thick and thin, first in London then LA then back home again. He was also the associate producer of The Brute (1977) but I had first met him professionally in 1973 on a BBC drama called Secrets.

“There will be lots written about him and all his wonderful work but right now he is just a dear and sorely missed friend.”

Author Morris Bright was also a big fan of Holloway’s work. He said: “Very sad to be told Julian Holloway has died aged 80. An accomplished actor who could play comedy as deftly as serious roles, from A Hard Day's Night to Carry On and beyond. Son of Stanley Holloway whose OBE I was recently bequeathed. I shall look after it in both their memories.”

In his later years, Holloway lived in California and undertook voice work including in James Bond Jr, Where’s Waldo, Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Captain Zed And The Zee Zone.

Recent animation shows include Cartoon Network sitcom Regular Show, where he voiced the character of death. He also redid the voice work of Christopher Jones in Ryan’s Daughter and Horst Janson in Captain Kronos - Vampire Hunter.