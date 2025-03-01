Singer-songwriter Khalil Fong was best known for his songs Love Love Love and Singalongsong.

Independent label Fu Music announced the death of Khalil Fong on Facebook and revealed that he had suffered a “relentless illness” for five years. Fu Music also said: “The music and graphic novels he gifted to the world remain an eternal testament to his luminous spirit, a timeless treasure for generations to come.”

Khalil Fong had been inspired by the likes of Stevie Wonder and he released his debut studio album Soulboy in 2005 to huge acclaim. He continued his music career until 2016 when he had to step back due to health concerns, before then he had released a further nine studio albums.

Singer Khalil Fong has died at 41 after suffering from a ‘relentless illness.' Photo: Khalil Fong/Facebook | Khalil Fong/Facebook

When it comes to awards, Khalil Fong won Best Mandarin Male Singer at the Golden Melody Awards in 2017. He also wrote and produced songs for singers such as Eason Chan, Jacky Cheung and Andy Lau.

The Straits Times reported that “In October 2024, Fong dubbed his latest album, The Dreamer, a “sick” one. “It was recorded during various stages of illness. In my condition, it was both a challenge and a relief from the rather tedious circumstance I was in,” he said in an Instagram post. “In life we are each faced with challenges but through it all let’s not forget how to be dreamers.”

Fans have been shocked at the news of Khalil Fong’s passing and have taken to social media to pay tribute, one fan said: “This is shocking,” whilst another said: “RIP.”