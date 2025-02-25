A singer-songwriter who helped to supercharge a band to create a chart-topping group has died aged 73.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Isley Brothers were a vocal three piece who started in the 1950s. They had already tasted success with songs like Shout, written by the three brothers O'Kelly Isley Jr., Rudolph and Ronald, Twist and Shout, This Old Heart of Mine (Is Weak for You) and the Grammy Award-winning It's Your Thing.

But the arrival of Chris Jasper in 1973, with Ernie and Marvin Isley, turned the Isley Brothers “from a vocal trio into a self-contained six member R&B/Funk group. His songwriting talent and expertise on keyboards and synthesizers became the cornerstone of the group's signature sound”, as per a tribute statement written on his Facebook page by his family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Music legend Chris Jasper, who was in The Isley Brothers in the 1970s, has died aged 73 | Facebook/Chris Jasper

Jasper was born in Cincinnati, Ohio in 1951 and was a classically trained musician and composer, trained at the Juilliard School of Music in New York City.

He had had a lifelong connection to the Isley family, as he lived in the same Cincinnati apartment complex, and his older sister Elaine married Rudolph Isley.

After he joined the band, they had a run of hits in the 1970s including Footsteps in the Dark, Fight the Power, The Pride, That Lady and Harvest for the World.

His family’s statement continues: “Chris was instrumental in writing, arranging, and producing numerous hits, including classics like For the Love of You, Between the Sheets, and Fight the Power. In 1984, Chris formed Isley-Jasper-Isley with the younger band members Ernie and Marvin. The trio achieved international recognition with chart-topping hits like Caravan of Love in 1985, its message of peace and love resonating around the world and later covered by various artists.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jasper’s later compositions include Superbad, which featured on one of the 17 R&B records, including four gospel albums, he released on his own label, Gold City Records.

“ In 2022, Chris was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. His innovative work has influenced generations of musicians, with his compositions being sampled and covered extensively by countless recording artists including Whitney Houston, Aaliyah, Notorious B.I.G., Tupac Shakur, Queen Latifah, Jay-Z, Snoop Dogg, Gwen Stefani, Fantasia, Will Smith, and Jaheim.

“Beyond his musical achievements, Chris was a dedicated and loving husband and father. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Margie Jasper, a New York-based attorney and author, and his three sons Michael, Nicholas, and Christopher. He will be deeply missed and his legacy will live on as an inspiration for generations.”

In 1992, the members of the expanded line-up of the Isley Brothers, including Jasper, were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and Jasper also received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2014. He died aged 73 on February 23 after being diagnosed with cancer in December.