James Houghton played the role of record producer Kenny Ward in the first four seasons of Knots Landing.

Soap star and writer James Hougton passed away on August 27 of peritoneal mesothelioma at his home in Encino, California, but his wife Karen Houghton has only recently revealed his death. James Houghton received four Daytime Emmys as a writer on The Young and the Restless and also starred in Robert Zemeckis’ I Wanna Hold Your Hand, where he played the fiancé of Nancy Allen’s character.

James Houghton also appeared on The Colbys, a spinoff of Dynasty, he played U.S. senator Cash Cassidy, who was the rival of Charlton Heston’s character Jason Colby. James Houghton was born in Los Angeles and his father was producer Buck Houghton.

According to Forbes, “In the 1990s, Houghton began as a script writer for daytime dramas The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful. Ultimately, he shared four Emmy Awards as a member of The Young and the Restless writing team. And he was invited back for a cameo role opposite Kim Lankford in the 1997 two-part miniseries, Knots Landing: Back to the Cul-de-Sac, but opted against reprising his role as Kenny.”

James Houghton is survived by wife Karen, children, Daniel and Alisa, mother Wanda, sister, Mona, son-in-law Jim; and his grandson, Milo. Knots Landing/Tales from the Cul-de-Sac Facebook page paid tribute to James Houghton and wrote: “Sad news: James Houghton, who starred as Seaview Circle resident Kenny Ward has died. He was 75. Hougton died Aug. 27 at his home in Encino of peritoneal mesothelioma. I interviewed him a year ago for my Knots book.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, “Peritoneal mesothelioma is the second most common type of mesothelioma. It’s a cancer that affects your peritoneum, the membrane that lines your abdomen and abdominal organs. Asbestos exposure is the most common risk factor.”