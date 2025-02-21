Soap star Alice Hirson, who appeared in Dallas and Ellen, has died at 95

Alice Hirson played the mum of Ellen DeGeneres’ character on the sitcom Ellen.

Alice Hirson was born in Brooklyn, a borough of New York City on March 10, 1929 and was raised by her parents, May, a homemaker, and Carl, an electrical engineer in West Hempstead on Long Island. Alice Hirson studied at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts and went on to appear in a touring production of On the Town.

Alice Hirson appeared in many soaps during her career, including NBC’s Another World and its spinoff, Somerset, as well as ABC’s General Hospital. Alice Hirson also appeared in the hit soap Dallas and played the character of Mavis Anderson, who was the best friend of Miss Ellie.

Alice Hirson played the role of Mavis Anderson from 1982 until 1988 and her real-life husband, Stephen Elliott was also in the soap as the character of lawyer Scotty Demerest. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Alice Hirson “surfaced on 28 installments of Ellen during the sitcom’s 1994-98 run as Lois Morgan. Neither Lois nor her husband, Harold (Steven Gilborn), had a clue that their daughter was gay, which was revealed in April 1997 on “The Puppy Episode.” (DeGeneres had recently come out as a lesbian.)”

Soap star Alice Hirson has died at 95. Here she is performing at the VDAY West LA 2006 Show at the Ivy Substation on April 24, 2006 in Culver City, California. Photo: Michael Buckner/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Actor Chris McKenna paid tribute to Alice Hirson on Instagram and wrote: “We lost a radiant soul and a daytime legend yesterday. Alice Hirson shone her light on this world for 95 glorious years. My family and I were so blessed to have her in our lives however briefly. Unforgettable woman. Her final words were “It’s nice to have an audience.” Thank you Alice. Good night Legend.”

Dallas Fanzine on Facebook wrote: “We remember Alice Hirson who passed away Feb 14 aged 95. On Dallas Alice played the role of Mavis Anderson, wife of Punk Anderson (Morgan Woodward) and best friend to Miss Ellie (Barbara Bel Geddes).

“In real life Alice was married to actor Stephen Elliott who played lawyer Scott Demrest on Dallas.

“Thoughts and prayers to all who knew and loved Alice. R.I.P #Dallas.”