Peter Engel was also an executive producer on the reality series, Last Comic Standing and won a Primetime Emmy nomination for the show in 2004.

The news of the death of Saved by the Bell producer Peter Engel was shared by his family to Variety and Deadline, he passed away at his home in Santa Monica in California. Peter Engel started his career as an NBC Page in New York after graduating with a bachelor’s degree from New York University.

Peter Engel moved to Los Angeles in 1967 and will be best remembered for producing the hit TV show Saved by the Bell. The series featured stars such as Mario Lopez, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Tiffany Thiessen, Elizabeth Berkley, Lark Voorhies and the late Dustin Diamond and ran from 1989 to 1993.

Saved by the Bell was about a group of close six friends and their lives at Bayside High School in Palisades in California. There were also two spin offs that followed, Saved by the Bell: The College Years and Saved by the Bell: The New Class which ran from 1993 to 2020.

Voice over artist Jennie Kwan paid tribute to Peter Engel on Facebook and wrote: “My heart is heavy today to hear about the passing of Peter Engel. He gave me my big break onto television by taking the risk to bring me onto California Dreams. I always felt his encouragement and support.

Saved by the Bell and Last Comic Standing TV producer Peter Engel has died at 88. Photo: Getty Images | Getty Images

“Thank you Peter for remembering me and giving me one of the best opportunities that still lives on to this very day. You gave me a place to be seen, use my voice and connected me to people who have been my family for the last 30 years. You will always hold a special place in my heart.”

In February 2021, Saved by the Bell star Dustin Diamond died at the age of 44, he played the role of Samuel "Screech" Powers in the series. He had been diagnosed with lung cancer and had completed a first round of chemotherapy but his condition deteriorated.

Dustin Diamond’s co-star Mario Lopez, who played AC Slater on the show, said: "Dustin, you will be missed my man. The fragility of this life is something never to be taken for granted. Prayers for your family will continue on."

Tiffani Thiessen , who played the role of Kelly Kapowski wrote: "Life is extremely fragile and it's something we should never take for granted. God speed Dustin." She also said that she was deeply saddened by the news.