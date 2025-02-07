News producer Karen Scott has died at 75 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s

News producer Karen Scott, who was based in New York, has been described as a ‘pioneer’.

According to an online obituary, Karen Scott was born in Saratoga Springs, New York, and passed away on February 5, 2025 in Baltimore. When it came to her career, she worked in network news at WNBC and WPIZ and was a TV news producer/executive director.

Karen Scott studied at Ohio State University and started her career in Detroit, Michigan. She was forced to leave the news industry in 2009 when her battle with Alzheimer’s began. Karen Scott was predeceased by her partner Michael Callaghan and her parents Rosalie and Colonel Alfred Siberman. Her survivors include her brother, nephews and great nieces.

Frank Ucciaardo, an Emmy Award winning broadcast journalist and U.N. correspondent paid tribute to Karen Scott on X and wrote: “It was an honor to work with Karen at WNBC and WPIX where she was a big supporter of my investigative work. RIP.”

Daris News also took to X to pay tribute to Karen Scott and wrote: “I am so sorry to learn that Karen Scott, former news director at WPIZ-TV has died.

“Karen was a true just-the facts journalist and a straight-shooter, as you would expect from the daughter of an Army LTC who served during WW2, Korea and Vietnam, and who is buried at Arlington National Cemetery.”

Darius also wrote: “Karen always referred to her father as “The Colonel.”

“Karen appreciated and respected history and tradition. She also had an excellent sense of humor. May she rest in peace.”

NBC New York reported that “Scott won dozens of Emmy, Murrow and AP News awards for her coverage of major events like 9/11, the 1996 crash of TWA Flight 800, major political elections, and countless social and human interest stories.”