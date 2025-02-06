Tributes have been paid to veteran news anchor who has died at the age of 81.

Dennis Richmond, who had a forty year career in journalism, died yesterday (Wednesday February 5), after suffering a heart attack and a fall.

Friends told American TV channel KTVU, where Richmond spent his career, that Richmond died in Grass Valley, California, with his wife, Deborah, at his side. She was holding his hand until the end, they added.

Richmond was one of the nation’s first Black anchors. He first joined KTVU as a typist in 1968 and went on to become an anchor in 1976. He shortly gained a reputation within the industry as a legend, to both colleagues and viewers. He held his role until 2008, when he retired five days before he turned 65.

Under Richmond, the Ten O’Clock news became the Bay Area’s top-rated nightly newscast – a title the station still holds to this day.

Many tributes have been paid to Richmond following the news of his death. His longtime co-anchor, Julie Haener, who retired last year, said in an emotional interview that the Bay Area news scene has suffered a great loss.

She added that she visited him two months ago in the hospital after he had suffered a heart attack and fall. "He was a fighter," she said. "He held on for as long as he could. He was so respected. This news is going to hit people really, really hard."

KTVU General Manager Mellynda Hartel said: “Dennis was a strong presence in the KTVU newsroom for decades, guiding the team and setting high standards for himself and his colleagues in everything they did. His impact is still felt in the KTVU newsroom today."

KTVU Assistant News Director Darren Zulberti said Richmond helped mentor him as a young journalist, and that the veteran TV star quickly then became a friend.

"He always reminded me and those around him to treat the viewer with respect, reporting oftentimes difficult news in uncertain times with clarity, context and straightforward delivery," he said.

KTVU reporter Betty Yu, said it had been an honour to work with Richmond: “ Dennis Richmond was a true legend, larger than life, and synonymous with KTVU Channel 2. He was the anchor I grew up watching. I had the honour of interning at KTVU while he was anchoring, and his commanding presence was matched only by his warmth and sense of humour.

“My job was to run scripts to him for the 10 o’clock News. I was so intimidated! He set the standard for professionalism, and his work ethic inspired everyone around him.”