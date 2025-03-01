Laurie Woolever, who was Anthony Bourdain’s assistant, has discussed the last text he sent to her.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celebrity chef and TV personality Anthony Bourdain was found dead in his hotel room at the age of 61 in 2008. At the time of his death, he had been filming an episode of his CNN series Parts Unknown near Strasbourg in France.

CNN released a statement at the time of his death which read: "It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The statement also read: "His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller.

"His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time."

Only days before celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain died, fashion designer Kate Spade was found dead in her New York home. Her family released a statement which read: "We are all devastated by today's tragedy.

Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain’s assistant reveals his final texts to her before he died. Host Anthony Bourdain attends the panel discussion for "Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations" during the Discovery Networks' Travel Channel presentation at the 2005 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on July 16, 2005 in Beverly Hills, California. | Getty Images

"We loved Kate dearly and will miss her terribly. We would ask that our privacy be respected as we grieve during this very difficult time."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Laurie Woolever, Anthony Bourdain’s assistant, has now revealed his final texts to her in her new memoir Care and Feeding, which is out on March 11. Days before Anthony Bourdain passed away, there were reports that his girlfriend, Asia Argento, was allegedly having an affair. Laurie Woolever told People magazine that they discussed that and also said: “We talked about that and then also about very normal things like, ‘Let’s schedule this doctor’s appointment.’ It’s hard to reconcile that he believed he would be back in New York — and then he wasn’t.”

People magazine also reported that “His death came at a time when her own world was imploding — three weeks earlier, Woolever’s husband had discovered she was having an affair and they decided to separate. “A one-two punch,” she says.”