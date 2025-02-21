Celebrity Hairstylist Graham Nation dies suddenly in gym at the age of 39

Graham Nation’s client list included Hollywood stars Demi Moore, Venus Williams and Catherine O'Hara.

Celebrity hairstylist Graham Nation, who only recently styled Catherine O'Hara's hair for her Michelob Ultra Super Bowl ad, has tragically died at the age of 39. People magazine reported that “According to the L.A. County Department of Medical Examiner, he died at a gym in Los Angeles on Friday, Feb. 14. The case is pending additional investigation.”

Graham Nation and his partner Tonya Brewer became parents for the first time to a little boy Romeo West on August 10, 2024. The couple first shared the news that they were going to become parents in a post on Instagram on May 19, 2024.

In the pregnancy announcement video, Graham Nation dressed in a black T-shirt, jeans and trainers, is seen giving his partner Tonya Brewer a flower and kissing her stomach. The caption read: “We made a baby.”

On February 10, 2024, Graham Nation shared that he worked on his first ever Super Bowl commercial with Catherine O’Hara and wrote: “My first ever Super Bowl commercial!! What an absolute blast to work on. Thank you Catherine O’Hara for having me be a part of this epic commercial.”

A GoFundMe has been set up to support Graham Nation’s partner Tonya and their son Romeo after his death. It has so far raised $183,883 and was set up by friends of the couple who wrote: “As dear friends to Graham, Tonya and Romeo, we have decided to create this gofundme with the intention of providing support for Tonya and Romeo. With the hope of minimizing the stresses around financial hardships in the harrowing days of healing ahead.”

Graham Nation had 111K followers on Instagram and on the platform, he showed hairstyles of his clients including Demi Moore, Jared Leto, and Bridgerton star Simone Ashley. Tributes have been pouring in for Graham Nation on Instagram and one fan wrote: “Omg this us terrible news 😢 so saddened to hear this thinking of his loved ones and little flame shocked heartbreak, whilst another wrote:” RIP 💔 Taken from earth way too soon. 🙏🏻”