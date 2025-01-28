Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 29-year-old gym-goer died after undergoing chiropractic treatment following a neck injury sustained during a workout, a coroner has confirmed.

Joanna Kowalczyk, from Gateshead, Tyneside, reportedly felt a crack in her neck while exercising on September 27, 2021. She sought medical attention at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Gateshead the next day, where a CT scan was performed. However, she left the hospital before undergoing a lumbar puncture to complete her diagnosis.

Ms Kowalczyk sought alternative treatment and began chiropractic sessions. According to Assistant Coroner for Gateshead and South Tyneside, Leila Benyounes, the chiropractor did not review her medical records prior to treatment.

During her fourth session in October 2021, Ms Kowalczyk experienced dizziness, double vision, tingling in her right hand and foot, and difficulty speaking. Despite these symptoms, she chose not to go to the hospital immediately, returning home with assistance from her partner.

Later that day, she was assessed by paramedics after an ambulance was called. She was diagnosed with a migraine after being checked for stroke symptoms. However, she fell critically ill the following day and was taken back to the hospital, where she died on October 19, 2021.

Joanna Kowalczyk, 29, died after seeking treatment from a chiropractor for her neck injury | Joanna Kowalczyk (Facebook)

The coroner's report revealed that Ms Kowalczyk had a history of migraines and joint hypermobility, as well as a likely undiagnosed connective tissue disorder that made her vulnerable to arterial dissections. The report concluded she died “due to a combination of the consequences of chiropractic treatment following a naturally-occurring medical event, on a background of an undiagnosed medical condition.”

Ms Benyounes said the chiropractor had not reviewed Ms Kowalczyk’s medical history, despite being informed of her recent hospital visit and decision to self-discharge against medical advice. The report also raised concerns about the paramedics’ understanding of stroke symptoms during the initial emergency call.

The General Chiropractic Council (GCC) has been asked to respond to the coroner’s concerns within 56 days. A spokesperson for the GCC said: “We expect chiropractors to provide good quality care that is patient-centred, safe and effective, and that is consistent with the current standards for good healthcare practice.

“We will be carefully considering the important concerns raised by the coroner in her report and will respond directly to her.”

Ms Kowalczyk's sister Aleksandra posted a heartfelt tribute on Instagram on the second anniversary of her death. She wrote: “I think we will miss you forever, Like the stars miss the sun in the morning sky, Our missing piece.”