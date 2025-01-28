Catherine Laborde dead at 73: Former TV weather presenter has passed away

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Catherine LaBorde’s death was announced by journalist Françoise Laborde in a message sent to Agence France-Presse (AFP) that was published on X.

The message read: "You left peacefully to your house on the Isle of Yeu that you loved so much. (…) Geneviève and I were with you last week, for some sisterly laughter ," and "you gave us this immense gift of offering us last moments of consciousness and lucidity. You left my darling very gently, silently, peacefully. We love you so much.”

Catherine Laborde presented the weather on the station TF1 in France from 1988 to 2017, her last bulletin was on January 1, 2017. In her last bulletin, the French newspaper Le Monde reported: "I'm taking you with me. Will you forget me? I won't. I love you ," she said, very moved, to viewers who were unaware of her state of health. The following year, she revealed that she suffered from a neurodegenerative disease discovered in 2014, in her book Trembler . While it was initially thought to be Parkinson's, the final diagnosis revealed a related disease, Lewy body dementia, which also has characteristics in common with Alzheimer's.”

Former TV weather presenter Catherine Laborde has died. Photo: AFP via Getty Images | AFP via Getty Images

Rachida Dati, French Minister of Culture, paid tribute to Catherine Laborde and called her “this figure of French television (...) , the most sunny of [her] weather presenters, whose smile accompanied so many viewers for almost thirty years"

What is Lewy body dementia?

According to the NHS,”Dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB), also known as Lewy body dementia, is one of the most common types of dementia.”

The NHS has also reported that people with dementia with Lewy bodies may have “hallucinations and hearing voices- seeing, hearing or things that are not there.” People may also have issues with understanding, thinking, memory and judgement which is similar to Alzheimer’s disease.

Other symptoms include confusion, or sleepiness, slow movement, stiff limbs, tremors, disturbed sleep, fainting spells, depression and anxiety.