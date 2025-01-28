Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A beloved actress has died at the age of 84 after suffering from a long-term illness.

Jang Mi Ja, a Korean actress known for being in beloved shows such as King The Land, died earlier this month.

Her death was announced by the Korean Broadcast Performers’ Union yesterday (Monday January 27). She died earlier the same day due to a long-term illness, but the details of the illness were not given. She had a career spanning more than 60 years in both television and theatre.

The star is known for her roles in TV shows such as The Second Republic, The Light In Your Eyes, and The Sons of Sol Pharmacy House. She received the title of The Nation’s Mother-In-Law due to her portrayal of a similar role in Clinic for Married Couples: Love and War.

She was also known for performing on stage in plays such as The Bird That Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, Human Time and Golden Peppers. She also performed several times alongside her husband, Park Woong. They last performed in a show together last year called Dancing Silver Portrait.

Being survived by her husband and two sons. Her oldest son, Park Joon, is also an actor.

Her memorial will be held at the Seoul National University Hospital in Jongno-gu, and the funeral processions will take place tomorrow (Wednesday January 29) at the Seoul City Cemetery, where she will then be laid to rest. Reports suggest that all of her loved ones, industry co-stars, and friends will attend the funeral and memorial service to pay their respects to her.

Many tributes have been left on social media from fans who wish to honour the veteran actress. One fan said RIP and declared that she starred in “some of Korea's most iconic dramas throughout her career”. Many other also said RIP and posted dove and heart emojis.