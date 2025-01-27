Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tributes have been paid to BBC presenter Andy Ball who made “such a lasting impact”.

Listeners have been paying tribute to a stalwart of the airwaves who has passed away. BBC reporter and presenter Andy Ball was well known to people in the north of England for almost three decades working for BBC Merseyside.

Today (January 27), the broadcaster confirmed he had died, "sending love" to his wife, Lynn and family. "We’re sad to have to tell you that our friend and Colleague Andy Ball has passed away," a spokesperson said. "Andy worked for BBC Merseyside for nearly 30 years as a presenter, reporter and part of the management team.

"He loved the river and enjoyed nothing more than getting out into the communities right across the whole of Merseyside. We will miss him dearly and send all our love and condolences to his wife Lynn and family."

Up until 2005, Andy became a familiar voice across the region as presenter of BBC Radio Merseyside's breakfast show. Tributes have now flooded in following the sad news, with a former colleague saying: "I am so sad to hear this news.

“Having worked at Radio Merseyside for a few years, Andy was always so generous with his time and patience with everyone. He truly loved Liverpool, the station and all the people in it. Such a lasting impact that he will have had."

Another said: "Such sad news. I loved the brief spell I had working alongside Andy. Great fun and a top journalist and human being."

"Great presenter. Lovely voice. Such a shame. Condolences to his family and friends," another added.

Andy presented a range of programmes on BBC Radio Merseyside during his career, including the lunchtime phone-in and mid-morning slots, as well as his stint on the breakfast show. In 2012, he was also part of the BBC coverage of the Sea Odyssey Festival in Liverpool, as well as a string of other major stories.

As well as his BBC career, Andy was also a regular on community radio station Radio Lymm. His journalism journey began on local newspapers in Wirral before a stint on commercial radio.

He then joined the BBC, serving as a member on the Morning Merseyside team before being promoted to the role of Radio Merseyside's news editor in 2005.