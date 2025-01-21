Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Much loved broadcaster, US TV presenter Charles Schodowski has died at the age of 90.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

US TV legend Charles Mitchell 'Big Chuck' Schodowski has died at the age of 90. The much-loved star appeared on WJW (Channel 8) for more than 60 years.

His death was confirmed by Fox 8 News on Monday morning (January 20). The Emmy-winning presenter, director, producer and all-round broadcaster has been remembered as a long-standing presence on screens across his native Ohio.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Born in Cleveland in 1934, Schodowski broke into TV as a summer replacement engineer at Channel 3, now WKYC, and moved to various jobs in the industry. In 1963, he began appearing as Ghoulardi on Shock Theatre, hosted by Ernie Anderson, before he was given his own shows, as well as roles directing and producing.

Much loved broadcaster, US TV presenter Charles Schodowski has died at the age of 90 | YouTube

He later teamed up with Anderson's replacement, Bob Wells, for The Hoolihan & Big Chuck Show, with the pair hosting a late-night horror show and performing comedy skits and parodies. Once the featured movie was finished, the pair - in their pyjamas - read viewer-submitted jokes.

In 1977, Schodowski directed Burgess Meredith in TV movie, The Wandering Muse of Artemus Flagg. Hoolihan left the channel in 1979, and Schodowski was joined by John Rinaldi, for The Big Chuck & Lil’ John Show and Couch Potato Theater, which featured their skits and more.

The channel switched to Fox in 1996, but the show continued, until in 2007, Schodowski announced his retirement from his weekly slot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He released an autobiography in 2008 and made annual appearances at Cleveland event Ghoulardifest. And in 2011, WJW began airing a half-hour show featuring classic bits of Schodowski and Rinaldi programme, with the pair hosting.

"I’d get well-written, in-depth letters and emails saying what the show meant to some people, and how it helped them cope in some cases," Schodowski wrote. "Guys with troubled childhoods, people with difficult family lives or trouble on the job. I cherish these letters, and I saved them all."