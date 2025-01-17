Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Actor and film producer Saif Ali Khan has undergone surgery after being stabbed by an intruder to his home.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bollywood star, Saif Ali Khan, has been stabbed by an intruder in his home. The 54-year-old is said to have undergone surgery following the incident.

The Indian actor and film producer “sustained a major injury” during the attack in the early hours of Thursday morning (January 16) at his 11th-floor apartment in Mumbai. Police say he discovered the intruder some time after midnight and was stabbed multiple times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is believed he attempted to intervene during an altercation between the suspect and household staff. Mumbai's Deputy Commissioner of Police Dixit Gedam told BBC Marathi that this led to an argument breaking out between Khan and the intruder.

Bollywood star, Saif Ali Khan, with his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan | AFP via Getty Images

A spokesperson for the 'Tanhaji and Devara: Part 1' actor confirmed he was injured during an "attempted burglary". They said in a statement: “There was an attempted burglary at Mr. Saif Ali Khan’s residence. He is currently in hospital undergoing a surgery. We request the media and fans to be patient. It is a police matter.”

Following the surgery, Saif is now said to be "out of danger" and recovering at Lilavati Hospital. His team said in a statement: "Khan has come out of surgery and is out of danger. He is currently in recovery and the doctors are monitoring his progress."

Dr. Nitin Dange explained the 'Dil Chahta Hai' actor had "sustained a major injury to the thoracic spinal cord due to a lodged knife in the spine", adding: "A surgery was performed to remove the knife and repair leaking spinal fluid. Two other deep wounds on his left hand and one other on his neck were repaired by the plastic surgery team."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saif, who is the son of actress Sharmila Tagore and cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, has two children with his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan. Following his operation, his spokesperson shared another update, saying: “Saif Ali Khan has come out of surgery and is out of danger. He is currently in recovery and the doctors are monitoring his progress. All family members are safe and the police is investigating the incident.

"We would like to thank Dr. Niraj Uttamani, Dr. Nitin Dange, Dr. Leena Jain and the team at Lilavati hospital. Thank you to all his fans and well-wishers for their prayers and thoughts during this time.”