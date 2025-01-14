Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Renowned violinist Nigel Kennedy’s son - Sark Yves Amadeus Kennedy - was arrested with £15k of cocaine.

The son of renowned violinist Nigel Kennedy has been jailed for drug dealing as part of a multi-million pound crime ring. Sark Yves Amadeus Kennedy was a key member of a group running the ‘H’ and ‘KAM’ drug lines.

The 29-year-old was one of 15 gang members jailed for total of 96 years following a four-year undercover investigation by police. It is believed the group flooded the streets of South Worcestershire with 25kg of cocaine, delivered to dealers from Birmingham.

Dramatic bodycam footage shows Kennedy being twice arrested by police investigating the gang, the first time in June 2021 - when he was arrested after officers stopped a ‘stash car’ he was using to ferry the drugs around to dealers. Almost 400 wraps of cocaine, worth £15,000, were discovered stuffed inside pairs of disposable gloves and Kennedy, who was wearing an expensive Rolex watch and gold chain, told officers his drug dealing was a “one off”.

He was jailed for 33 months after admitting possession with intent to supply cocaine. Then, just weeks after being released, he was arrested again when police caught him dumping wraps of cocaine outside a school in the Worcestershire town of Malvern.

Kennedy, who a judge said was “up to his neck in the filthy [drug] trade”, was eventually jailed for five years and nine months. The court heard he was a member of the gang targeted by West Mercia Police’s Serious and Organised Crime Unit (SOCU).

Son of renowned violinist Nigel Kennedy, Sark Yves Amadeus Kennedy, being arrested for drug dealing | West Mercia Police / SWNS

Undercover footage shows gang leaders Ameeth Mudhar and Syed Alom supplying drugs to a network of street dealers. Surveillance video also shows the gang stashing cocaine, including a bag of drugs worth £8,000, in a bush in Worcestershire.

Police made several attempts to arrest Mudhar and Alom before they were finally brought to justice. On one occasion, officers tried to stop Alom and his “lieutenant” Shakir Ali but they rammed a police car before speeding away.

Footage showed the pair hurling drugs out of the car windows before narrowly missing running over a child as he crossed the road with his family. The vehicle was eventually dumped in a pub car park and the pair fled on foot.

However, in December 2020, Alom was arrested at his home in Rowley Regis, West Midlands, and remanded in custody. Meanwhile Mudhar fled to Dubai and sent mocking phone messages claiming he was “10 steps ahead” of the authorities and his former partner, Alom.

In one message, he said: “Business will never go down. How many times do you think we’ve been nicked? We’ve got brothers, we’ve got cousins, we’ve got boys. The lines will always come back on, let me tell you.”

He returned to the UK in April 2021, where he was arrested by police at his home in Malvern.

During the four-year operation, police seized around 750g of cocaine and 2kg of cannabis worth over £80,000, while officers believe the gang flooded Worcestershire with around 25kg of cocaine worth more than £1.5 million.

A total of 16 gang members were jailed for a combined 96 years for conspiracy to supply class A drugs. They included Mudhar, who was jailed for 14-and-a-half years, and Alom, who was sentenced to 10 years in prison last February.

Police said that due to time spent in custody, Alom was released last month and made subject of a “serious crime prevention order”.