A convicted paedophile who was linked to the indecent images shared with former BBC News presenter Huw Edwards has been spared jail.

Jac Davies, 25, was handed a sentence of 12 months suspended for two years after pleading guilty to possession of indecent images of children and possession of Class A drugs. It comes after his lawyers argued that magistrates should consider “parity” with the former BBC News presenter, who was also spared jail earlier this year.

South Wales Police had been investigating Alex Williams, the man who sent Edwards the indecent images, when they discovered that Davies was also involved with the sharing of images. Prosecutor Michelle Kruger said: “South Wales Police had been dealing with Alex Williams. As part of the investigation into that individual, this defendant was found to have been involved in indecent images being shared.

Former BBC broadcaster Huw Edwards arriving at Westminster Magistrates' Court, London. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire | Aaron Chown/PA Wire

“Also involved… was a link between Alex Williams and Huw Edwards, the BBC News presenter. Both Williams and Mr Huw Edwards have been dealt with by the courts, and Huw Edwards, who you will be aware of, received a suspended sentence for the indecent images he was involved in.”

Davies’ defence lawyer Stewart Page told the court: “I think it’s incumbent upon me to mention that you also need to consider parity on sentence. You are aware of a certain individual who was sentenced a number of months ago – he too had no previous convictions.

“The offences that that individual appeared before the court were similar to what Mr Davies appears, and of course you are aware, because the prosecutor outlined this, that a suspended sentence was imposed on that case.”

As a result, Davies received the suspended sentence and was also ordered to attend an accredited sexual offending group work programme of no more than 43 days and at least 55 rehabilitation activity requirement days. He was also told his is prohibited from having any unsupervised contact with any child under the age of 16 and will be placed on the sex offenders’ register for 10 years.