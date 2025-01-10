Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A beloved lollipop lady who was killed by a disqualified and uninsured drink-driver was the “most selfless, caring, fun, hardworking and supportive person” according to her family.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rebecca Ashworth, known as Bex, was the lollipop lady at her daughter’s school and was passionate about road safety, her family has previously said.

On March 29, 2023, she was hit by a driver Ashley Billing, who sped off from the crash. When police got there they found Rebecca with several injuries - and debris all over the areas including Billing’s Ford Focus’s front bumper and numberplate. Despite the efforts of paramedics, Rebecca could not be saved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lollipop lady Bex Ashmead died after being hit by a Ford Focus driven by disqualified, uninsured drink-driver Ashley Billings. He has now been jailed for nine years at Bristol Crown Court | Picture released by Avon and Somerset Police

Now Billing, 28, of Rossetti Road, Almondsbury, has been jailed for causing the 49-year-old’s death, which happened in Kennedy Way, Yate, Gloucestershire.

Billing pleaded guilty to three offences - causing death by due care while over the limit, causing death by driving while disqualified, and causing death by driving a vehicle in which the driver is unlicensed / uninsured. He was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on Thursday to nine years in prison, reduced from 12 years because he admitted the offence. He has also been banned from driving for 10 years.

Ashley Billing, of Rossetti Road, Almondsbury, has been sent to prison for nine years after the death of Rebecca Ashmead in 2023 | Avon and Somerset Police

Rebecca, was previously described by her family as the ‘matriarch of an incredibly close family’, as a mother to four children and the ‘best big sister’.

After Billing was sentenced they said: “As a family, we are relieved the person responsible for taking our beloved mum and sister from us has finally been sentenced. While no amount of time in prison will ever change the fact that our lives have been utterly destroyed by his actions, we are grateful to have some semblance of closure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Bex was the most selfless, caring, fun, hardworking and supportive person and her loss has devastated all her family, friends and the wider community. We thank the police and CPS for their work on her case, and to everyone around us who has given support and kind words, while continuing to respect our much-needed privacy.

“We hope that this traumatic event may cause people to be aware of the potential impact of their own driving and consider taking a more active approach in preventing others from driving in situations where they may be impaired.”

Officer in the case, Designated Collision Investigation Officer Anthony Hall said: “The strength displayed by Bex’s family throughout this lengthy investigation has been astounding and I would like to once again express my sincere condolences for their loss. Anyone who chooses to get behind the wheel of a vehicle while under the influence of drink or drugs are putting themselves, other road users and pedestrians who are going about their day, at risk.

“Billing’s selfish actions that day took away a mother from her children and that is unforgiveable. I hope this sentence will serve as a reminder to for people to think twice before getting behind the wheel and will give Bex’s family some closure as the continue to come to terms with their loss.”