A seven-year-old girl tragically lost her life in a crash while returning home from spending her Christmas money on a countryside village road.

The child, who has been identified by police as Elsie Gascoigne, passed away in hospital following the collision on Metheringham Heath Lane on the B1202, near Lincoln, on Friday evening (January 3).

Two other people were also seriously injured in the smash between a blue Kia Rio and a white Citroen Relay at around 5.30pm. Lincolnshire Police said Elsie was treated at the scene for her injuries but died in hospital at 4.30am on Saturday (January 4). The police said her devastated family are being supported by specially-trained officers while detectives appeal for anyone with information to get in touch.

Elsie’s aunt Krystal Gascoigne took to Facebook to express her sadness. She wrote: “Please drive carefully and stay in your lane!! this accident has taken my beautiful nieces life and put my brother in a very bad way Go light up the sky Elsie Love you lots.”

A fundraising appeal has also been launched to help the surviving family. The appeal, initiated by family friend Elliot Darlow, said Elsie and her dad, Jamie, were travelling home after going out to spend some of Elsie's Christmas money when they were hit by another driver.

The page says: “Unfortunately, the crash claimed the life of Elsie which has left the family in tears and disbelief. Jamie has been left in critical condition after sustaining multiple serious injuries and has a long road to recovery.

Elsie Gascoigne, passed away in hospital following the collision on Metheringham Heath Lane on the B1202, near Lincoln, on Friday evening (January 3). | Lincolnshire Police / SWNS

“This event is both horrific and unimaginable and we want to support the family through this tough time. We are asking for donations to support Jamie through his recovery and to help towards the cost of the funeral and a memorial peice for Elsie. Any donations and support would be greatly appreciated.”

A police spokesperson said: "It is with great sadness that we can now name the child who sadly died in the collision on Metheringham Heath Lane on the evening of Friday 3 January as seven-year-old Elsie Gascoigne.

"Elsie’s family, who live in Metheringham, are being supported by specially-trained officers and we ask that members of the public continue to respect their privacy at this incredibly difficult time.

"We continue to ask for help from anyone who may have been driving along the B1202 at a similar time to the incident, particularly if you witnessed or captured any footage of the incident itself or saw either a blue Kia Rio, a white Citroen Relay or any other vehicles along that road. Please get in touch if you think you can help and have not yet spoken with us."

Anyone with information is urged to email [email protected], quoting incident number 292 of January 3.