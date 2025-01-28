Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Singer Avery has been diagnosed with osteoporosis, a debilitating bone-thinning condition, which she attributes to her year-long use of Ozempic, a weight-loss medication.

The 30-year-old singer revealed she resorted to the drug after her record label dropped her for “being too fat.”

In an emotional Instagram video, Avery, known for her song Let Me Go, tearfully explained: “I thought I needed Ozempic to be beautiful and successful.” The Arizona native admitted she began using the drug, despite battling an eating disorder, in hopes of meeting the beauty standards set by her former record label.

After stopping Ozempic two months ago, Avery visited her doctor for a routine check-up, only to receive the shocking diagnosis. “I’m kind of in shock right now because I wasn’t expecting this,” she told her 250,000 Instagram followers. “Ozempic can cause bone density loss, and I didn’t think that would happen to me since I was only on it for a year. But I have significant bone loss, osteoporosis, and osteopenia. That’s what happens when you use Ozempic for weight loss and lose too much weight.”

Avery urged her followers not to make the same mistake: “Please don’t take this drug if you don’t need it. Please use me as an example. It’s become very normalized, but it’s really dangerous. I just can’t believe I did this damage to myself.”

Ozempic is primarily designed to help individuals with type 2 diabetes and obesity manage their blood sugar levels while promoting weight loss. However, studies suggest that the drug may lead to brittle bones, with experts warning those at risk of fractures to avoid using it for non-medical reasons.

In a caption accompanying her post, Avery explained further: “Please, please be careful with Ozempic if you don’t need it. It is only meant for diabetes and obesity treatment. I’ve done a lot of damage to myself. I want to make clear that I DO have an eating disorder, and I did NOT get Ozempic from a doctor. It is very easy to get nowadays, and many people with eating disorders are using it. I made a mistake. I take responsibility for my actions. Please learn from mine.”

She added that while her condition may not be fully reversible, she is starting a treatment plan and medication to improve her situation. “Right now, I need to be very careful because my bones are brittle. But it is treatable, and I’ll be okay. Thank you for the support.”