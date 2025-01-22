Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The OnlyFans star’s new IVF documentary was shown on Channel 4 this week.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Katie Price has broken her silence on rumours she’s taking weight loss jabs after sharing photos of her tiny frame on social media.

The TV star posted photos of herself on Instagram looking like she had lost a lot of weight with fans fearing she had begun taking popular Ozempic injections or an equivalent in order to shed weight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking with Rob Moore on the Disruptors podcast Katie Price said: "So people have said I've lost loads of weight," to which the host notes she has, Katie continued "Now there's a programme coming out in January, my IVF journey. Anyone you know who's had IVF, you put on weight. I had three IVFs the past 15 months. They all failed.”

Katie Price: Making Babies aired on Channel 4 on Monday January 20 and 21 and is available to catch up now. The documentary follows her journey through IVF treatment with ex-boyfriend Carl Woods.

The OnlyFans star explained “I did IVF, pumped all my stuff, and it takes ages for it to get back out of your body. But I say to people, if you look at old pictures of me, even after I've had babies, I just shrink back. I've always been tiny, and I think because the past sort of three years, I've been bigger, but they're the reasons why, right?

"Now I've gone like back, now the IVF that's all come out, and I'm more active because I could do more because of my feet, and I'm horse riding again, then naturally, I'm going back athletic again."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about celebrities, fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now