TV bosses are hoping to feature the two besties in a new reality show.

Katie Price and Kerry Katona who have been best friends for decades and recently starred in the Christmas pantomime Cinderella together - have been contacted by TV bosses who hope to team them up for a new show.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "Katie and Kerry are thick as thieves since starring in panto and moving in together during the show’s run. “They have loved working together and everyone has raved about how funny they are as a double act.

“They are keen to do some TV projects together and have been in talks with various broadcasters. No deal has been done yet but it’s only a matter of time - they’re both tv gold on their own so together it will be unmissable viewing."

Katie and Kerry first became close in 2004 when they both appeared on 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!' Katie - who previously went by the name Jordan - even asked Kerry to be a bridesmaid at her first wedding to Peter Andre.

Speaking about their friendship previously on Channel 5 documentary 'Katie Price: Where Did All the Money Go?', Kerry said: "I wasn’t keen on Jordan at all. I didn’t like Jordan. But then I met Kate in the jungle and then I got to see Kate and I love Kate.”

Kerry also revealed how she convinced Katie to sign up for racy subscription site OnlyFans. She said: "I introduced Kate to it. I was like, 'Kate, do it. Honest to God you’d be stupid not to. The pictures you’re putting on Instagram, why don’t you just put them on OnlyFans and make money off it?'”

