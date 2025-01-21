Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A former Big Brother star has revealed she almost died and temporarily lost her eyesight after taking fake Ozempic injections she bought from the black market.

Aisleyne Horgan-Wallace turned to the counterfeit version of the controversial weight-loss drug after gaining two stone during a difficult period following the death of her best friend, Femi. The injections, intended as a diabetes treatment but widely known for their weight-loss side effects, left her battling severe health complications.

She told Closer magazine: “I won’t lie, and I’m not proud, but I bought Ozempic injections from the black market... I must have had a dodgy batch because my body reacted so badly. For three days, I thought I was going to die. I was in my bed, waking up vomiting, suffering with diarrhoea and falling asleep again.

Aisleyne Horgan-Wallace said she almost died after taking fake Ozempic from the black market. | Getty

“At one point, I had three bags of vomit by my bedside. Frighteningly, I started losing my vision, my eyes were going blurry, and I couldn’t even see my phone. I had no idea what was going to happen to me.” Despite her alarming symptoms, the 46-year-old admitted she felt “too embarrassed” to seek medical help. “I wanted to go to A+E, but I couldn’t drag myself there because I was too embarrassed to say what I’d done. I felt guilty over wasting NHS resources when I’d done this to myself.”

Calling the ordeal the worst health crisis she has ever endured, Aisleyne urged others to avoid taking similar risks. “My message is do not do it. I nearly died because of that s***. Your life is not worth losing over losing weight. Don’t cut corners with your health, and don’t buy stuff off the black market because you don’t know what’s in it. It’s the most horrific health issue I’ve ever been through, and I will never do it again,” she said.