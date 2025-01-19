Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The cause of death of the Hollyoaks star, Paul Danan, has been revealed after he tragically passed away aged 46.

Paul Danan died after an incident where he 'slipped and fell' in a luxury apartment near Bristol, it has been reported. Neighbours say that emergency services were called to the scene on Wednesday evening (15 January).

Mail Online has reported that the former Channel 4 celebrity 'slipped and fell'. Independent Creative PR released a heartfelt statement: "It is with heavy hearts that we share the tragic news of the passing of Paul Danan at just 46 years old. Known for his television presence, exceptional talent and unwavering kindness, Paul was a beacon of light to so many.

"His untimely departure will leave irreplaceable voids in the lives of all who knew him. During this difficult time, we kindly request respect and privacy for Paul's family, friends, and colleagues. No further comments will be made at this time."

Danan, known for his role as Sol Patrick in Hollyoaks from 1997 to 2001, also appeared on Celebrity Love Island and Celebrity Big Brother. In June 2024, he shared his previous health scare involving respiratory failure due to excessive vaping, which led to a week in intensive care.

Reflecting on the experience, he said: "I was dead – it's a miracle I'm here. I'm upstairs puffing away on my vape then suddenly I lost my breath and collapsed.

“My family called for an ambulance and started giving me CPR, then police arrived and took over before paramedics took me to hospital. I was on a machine in ICU and ended up with pneumonia. My family were warned I might not make it through the night."

On the day his death was announced, he was scheduled to appear at Warrington Magistrates Court, facing charges of driving a vehicle while unfit due to drugs and possession of cocaine. He was expected to enter a plea at the hearing.