Actress and broadcaster Kathryn Apanowicz who starred in BBC programmes and soaps including Eastenders and Emmerdale has died aged 64.

Her death was announced on Monday (3 March) following a long illness. Taking to social media, her friend paid tribute to her.

On Facebook, former ITV Calendar presenter Christa Ackroyd labelled her a "lovely friend". In a touching tribute she wrote: "Reunited with her beloved Richard. I will miss you so much my lovely friend. What adventures we had. The world will always be a duller place without you.” She went on to share an image of her and Kathryn, writing on the post: "Thank you for the music my friend. RIP [heartbroken emoji]."

Kathryn was the partner of former Countdown host Richard Whiteley. The pair were together from 1994 until his death in 2005. She lived with him for the last seven years of his life. Following his death, she released a book titled Richard by Kathryn: The Life of Richard Whiteley. He died from heart problems at the age of 61 with Kathryn by his side.

The star began her career as a child in Yorkshire Television's Junior Show Time, alongside Mark Curry. She went on to score a role in the BBC's Angels, before finding her feet in the world of soap operas.

In EastEnders Kathryn played the caterer Magda Czajkowski. The actress appeared in Emmerdale in 1972 and Corrie in 1960 and again in 1997. In her later years, Kathryn turned to hosting shows on BBC Radio Leeds and BBC Radio York.