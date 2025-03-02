Angie Stone’s daughter Ladi Diamond confirmed her mother’s death in a Facebook post.

Grammy-Nominated and R&B singer Angie Stone, who co-founded hip-hop trio The Sequence in the 1970s, has been killed in a car crash, which also involved an 18-wheeler. Angie Stone, who was known for her R&B solo hits such as ‘Wish I Didn’t Miss You,’was born on December 18, 1961 in Columbia, South Carolina, USA.

Along with her high school friends, Cheryl Cook and Gwendolyn Chisolm, she co-founded the hip-hop trio, The Sequence, Cheryl Cook was known as ‘Cheryl the Pearl,’ and Gwendolyn Chisolm was known as ‘Blondy.’ Angie Stone went solo in the 1990s and before doing that, was also part of the group Vertical Hold.

People magazine reported that “In 1999, she released her debut solo record Black Diamond, which featured the hit "No More Rain (In This Cloud)." In 2001, she released Mahogany Soul, and her hit "Wish I Didn't Miss You" from the album is still considered a classic today.”

Angie Stone was not only known as a singer but a songwriter too and had collaborated with the likes of Alicia Keys and Lenny Kravitz. She was also an actress and appeared in movies such as The Fighting Temptations and The Hot Chick.

Grammy-Nominated singer Angie Stone dies in car crash at 63. Here she is performing onstage during The 6th Annual URBAN ONE HONORS: Best In Black presented by TV at Coca Cola Roxy on January 20, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Derek White/Getty Images for TV One | Getty Images for TV One

Angie Stone also had a TV career, appearing in R&B Divas: Atlanta and VH1’s Celebrity Fit Club. In 2003, she made her Broadway debut in the musical Chicago. During her career, Angie Stone was nominated for three Grammys and was inducted into the Women Songwriters Hall of Fame last year.

According to TMZ, the late Angie Stone’s representative Deborah R. Champagne told them that the fatal car accident happened when Angie left a performance in Montgomery in Alabama early on Saturday morning.

TMZ reported that “Stone was one of 9 people in a van, which included her crew and backup singers when the van crashed on Interstate 65 in Montgomery County. She was the only fatality, Deborah told us.”

Angie Stone is survived by her son Michael, daughter Ladi Diamond and two grandchildren.