Actress Eleonora Giorgi announced that she had pancreatic cancer on television in 2023.

When actress Eleonora Giorgi made the announcement on television that she had pancreatic cancer, she told the audience to “live without wasting time.” Eleonora Giorgi made her debut as an actress in an erotic movie in 1973 entitled 'Storia di una monaca di clausura' (History of a cloistered nun).

Eleonora Giorgi Giorgi will be best remembered for her role in the 1982 comedy 'Borotalco' (talcum powder). Eleonora Giorgi played the part of Nadia Vandelli, who was in love with singer and songwriter Lucio Dalla. Eleonora Giorgi also appeared in the movie 'Compagni di scuola' (Classmates) and starred in TV shows such as 'I Cesaroni' (the Cesaronis).

Eleonora Giorgi was not only known as an actress but as a director too and directed the movie 'L'ultima estate' (The last summer) in 2009. Pina Ferraro paid tribute to Eleonora Giorgi on Facebook and wrote: “The well-known actress Eleonora Giorgi passed away today, after a two-year battle with pancreatic cancer. In a message left to her children Andrea and Paolo, she wanted to let her grandson Gabriele know his last goodbye.

Italian actress Eleonora Giorgi has died at the age of 71 after battling pancreatic cancer.

“The news moved many, confirming the courage with which she faced the disease until the end. Her demise leaves a big void in showbiz and in the hearts of those who loved her.”

The Italian Cinema Academy paid tribute to Eleonora Giorgi on Instagram and wrote: “With great sorrow the Academy of Italian Cinema bids farewell to #EleonoraGiorgi who with great authenticity was able to traverse Italian auteur and popular cinema, also winning a David di Donatello for Best Leading Actress in 1982 for “Borotalco” by Carlo Verdone.”

The tribute also read: “In the Seventies she was the girl to dream of, beautiful, sexy and self-confident in films such as “Conviene far bene l'amore” by Pasquale Festa Campanile, she then encountered auteur cinema in “Cuore di cane” by Alberto Lattuada and “L'Agnese va a morire” by Giuliano Montaldo, but she remained the unforgettable queen of 80s comedies beloved by the general public such as “Mia moglie è una strega” with Renato Pozzetto, “Grand Hotel Excelsior” by Castellano and Pipolo and above all “Sapore di mare 2 - Un anno dopo” and “Compagni di scuola” which reunited her with Carlo Verdone.”