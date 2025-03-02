Script supervisor turned director Michael Preece died of heart failure at his home in Los Angeles.

Michael Preece will be best remembered for directing Dallas, Hunter and Walker, Texas Ranger. According to The Hollywood Reporter, “Preece directed 19 episodes of NBC’s Hunter from 1984-90 during the show’s first six seasons; 62 installments of CBS’ Dallas from 1981-91 (seasons four through 14), plus the 1997 reunion telefilm War of the Ewings; and 70 episodes of CBS’ Walker, Texas Ranger during its nine-season, 1993-2001 run.”

Michael Preece was born on September 15, 1936, in Los Angeles. His father Harold worked as a cigarette and cigar salesman whilst his mother Thelma founded the Script Clerks Guild which later became known as IATSE’s Script Supervisor Local 871. Whilst he was at Santa Monica City College after graduating from Alexander Hamilton High School, Michael Preece worked in set continuity on the syndicated series Waterfront, starring Preston Foster.

Dallas legend Michael Preece dies at the age of 88, (L-R) Dallas Cast Charlene Tilton, Linda Gray, Larry Hagman, Patrick Duffy, Sheree J. Wilson, Mary Crosby, Susan Howard, Ken Kercheval, and Steve Kanaly accept the Pop Culture Award onstage at the 2006 TV Land Awards at the Barker Hangar on March 19, 2006 in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Getty Images | Getty Images

When it came to his career, Michael Preece’s other credits included the likes of Knots Landing, The Bionic Woman, T.J. Hooker, MacGyver and Flamingo Road.

Actress Cathy Podwell paid tribute to Michael Preece on Instagram and wrote: “Goodbye sweet Michael Preece.

“I was lucky to have you as my Director but blessed to have you as my friend!

“I will miss you and your funny stories and Old Hollywood memories!!

“Love you forever 💔,” whilst Dallas Fanzine’s Instagram wrote: “We are sad to report the death of Dallas director Michael Preece at the age of 88. Michael directed over sixty episodes of Dallas, plus the reunion movie War Of The Ewings in 1997. Michael became popular with cast and crew on the series, during and after the show ended. Prayers to his family and to everyone who loved him. R.I.P.”