Love Island star Brett Staniland announces heartbreaking death of his father after 'short battle with cancer'
The ex-reality show star, who appeared on the hit ITV dating show in 2021, took to social media to share a touching tribute.
Sharing an image of himself, his father, his twin brother and another family member, Brett said on Instagram Stories: “I’m sorry for those seeing this now and this is something I haven’t shared much of on here. Sadly we lost our dad Mike yesterday after a short battle with cancer, which he was diagnosed with stage 4 in September.”
He added: “He fought as hard as he could for the last 6 months and it was unexpected to lose him so soon. He gave us an amazing life and loved out his dream of moving to Turkey and living a happy life there.”
The 31-year-old model and fashion sustainability activist added that the family would be following his wishes and laying him to rest in Turkey, which Brett described as “the place he called home”.
He continued: “He was loved by everyone and always did everything he could for other people. He leaves an irreplaceable hole in our lives but we will cherish our memories forever. Thank you to everyone who shared a friendship with him and loved him through it all. Love you always Dad.”
Brett is best known to fans of Love Island for his stint on the show in season seven. He entered the famous villa on Day 44 and coupled up with Priya, before they were dumped on Day 50 in the public vote.