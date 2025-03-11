Celebrity Big Brother bosses are reportedly looking at signing up Georgia Horsley, wife of McFly star Danny Jones, after the scandal around her husband’s shocking kiss with Love Island star Maura Higgins.

The ITV reality show is hoping to sign the model, 38, up for the upcoming series at the eleventh hour after her husband’s reported kiss with his I’m A Celeb co-star at a Brits after-party earlier this month. Producers are said to be aiming to capture Georgia’s reaction to the scandal on the show, when it launches its second series next month.

A source close to the show told The Sun: “CBB bosses know how to hook an audience and it would be must-watch TV.

Celebrity Big Brother bosses care reportedly targeting Danny Jones' wife Georgia Horsley for the new series of the show after the McFly star reportedly smooched his I'm A Celeb co-star Maura Higgins at a Brits after-party. | Getty Images

“There’s no doubt that Danny and Maura would be watching through cracks between their ­fingers if Georgia gave a warts-and-all account of her reaction on the night and afterwards. Producers are cutting it fine, however, and they need to agree a deal. The series starts next month.”

Danny and Maura, who is recently single following her split from TOWIE and Strictly star Pete Wicks, appeared to kiss each other at during the Brits after-party, held in central London after the star-studded event on March 1. According to reports, the pair moved onto to another party at a swanky hotel, sharing wine until 6am.

Maura Higgins attended the Brit Awards 2025, after which she allegedly kissed her I'm A Celeb campmate Danny Jones. | AFP via Getty Images

If she joins the show, Georgia could be joining a number of rumoured housemates. The names reported to be joining the famous Big Brother house include Coronation Street actor Jack P Shepherd, ex-Olympian Daley Thompson and former Love Island star Chris Hughes.