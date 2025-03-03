Danny Jones and Maura Higgins appear to share kiss at Brit Awards after-party

I’m A Celebrity winner Danny Jones appeared to share a kiss with campmate Maura Higgins during a Brit Awards after-party.

The 38-year-old McFly guitarist, who is married, and the 34-year-old newly-single Love Island star were seen enjoying themselves at Universal Music’s star-studded event. Later in the night, they were spotted laughing together at Sony Music’s after-party around 4am. on Sunday, March 2.

During the Brit Awards ceremony at London’s O2 Arena on Saturday night, the two were sat on separate tables. But the I’m A Celeb campmates reunited at Universal’s celebration at 180 Studios in central London.

Danny Jones and Maura Higgins were seen sharing a kiss at a Brit Awards after-party. | Getty Images

Jones initially spent time with his McFly bandmate Tom Fletcher before Higgins approached him. According to witnesses, the two spent around 90 minutes together as other celebrities, including Frank Lampard and Nicole Appleton, mingled nearby.

Shortly before 3am, Jones and Higgins were seen walking into the foyer together, where onlookers captured footage of what appeared to be a kiss. The footage has since been circling like wildfire on social media.

The pair were then photographed grinning as they left alongside Oti Mabuse. Jones later stepped away to chat with other celebs, while Higgins headed towards a waiting chauffeur-driven car, calling out the McFly star’s name.

Jones has been married to Georgia Horsley since 2014. The couple have one child, Cooper, who was born in 2018.