An all-male Loose Women spin-off is hitting screens later today to open conversations between men.

Loose Men returns to television on Wednesday, February 5 at 12.30pm, with stars joining the panel as part of ITV’s campaign to get the nation talking. McFly star and I’m A Celebrity winner Danny Jones will join ex-TOWIE star Pete Wicks, This Morning presenter Craig Doyle, and Diversity member Jordan Banjo on the panel.

The award-winning show is aiming to get men talking to each other about their mental and physical health. Discussions are also set to feature conversations around male body trends, alcohol and anxiety.

Craig Doyle, Danny Jones, Jordan Banjo, and Pete Wicks will take part in Loose Men on Wednesday, February 5. | ITV

Loose Women editor Sally Shelford said: “We’re delighted Danny and Pete will join Craig and Jordan for this episode, continuing Loose Men’s mission to kickstart the important conversations that will make a difference to those watching.

“Our panellists never shy away from the big issues and this episode is no exception, with some of the most important and honest discussions to date - and of course, some surprises, cheeky chat and lunchtime laughs throughout too!”

The special show comes ahead of Time To Talk Day on Thursday, February 6. The awareness day was launched by mental health charities Mind and Rethink Mental Illness, with the aim of helping people open up to their friends, family and colleagues about troubles that are affecting their mental health.