The ITV daytime show aired a special 70+ episode on Tuesday.

Loose Women star Janet Street-Porter has opened up about a fresh new worry she is facing. The TV star, 78, hosted a special episode of Loose Women on Tuesday that featured a panellist of women over 70+.

The special ‘pensioner takeover’ episode aired on January 28. The ITV show will feature a full panel of presenters over the age of 70 discussing issues that affect the older generation. Gloria Hunniford, 84, Lesley Joseph, 79, Prue Leith, 84 and Janet who shared her new worry. Speaking on Loose Women Janet explained that she is “doing everything to stay positive” after discovering her driving licence is set to expire.

According to the DVLA when you reach the age of 70 drivers have to renew their licence every three years under DVLA rules. The process includes a declaration to say you think you are still fit to be on the roads.

The TV presenter revealed she suffers from glaucoma which affects the eyesight and possible sight loss. Janet said she is trying to stay positive and using “all of her mental power’.

In October 2024 the TV panellist underwent hip replacement surgery. She admitted that she had to work at her recovery when she returned to Loose Women the following month.

