Loose Women: Gloria Hunniford supported as she opens up about tragic loss for special episode

Natalie Dixon
By Natalie Dixon

Lifestyle Reporter

28th Jan 2025, 3:34pm
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Loose Women aired a special episode featuring a panellist of women over the age of 70+.

Gloria Hunniford was supported by Loose Women co-stars on Tuesday (January 28) episode. The TV presenter opened up about her husband Stephen Way's sad death after he passed away last August.

In Tuesday's instalment of the daytime show Gloria spoke to co-stars Janet Street Porter, 78, Lesley Joseph, 79, and Prue Leith, 84, in a special 70+ episode. The special episode celebrated all the women on the panel and looked back at when each of them began their career in television.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Gloria Hunniford and her husband Stephen Way pictured in 2006. Picture: MJ Kim / Getty Images.Gloria Hunniford and her husband Stephen Way pictured in 2006. Picture: MJ Kim / Getty Images.
Gloria Hunniford and her husband Stephen Way pictured in 2006. Picture: MJ Kim / Getty Images. | Getty

Gloria Hunniford said: “If I may pick up on something Prue said, I very sadly lost my husband about four months ago and you're absolutely right when you say you'd hate to be without your husband. Because no matter what age you are, if you suddenly think to yourself 'gosh I am on my own and I've never lived on my own'.”

The Loose Women star added: “I'm rarely on my own by the way because of family and everything but you know I have always lived with husbands," before turning to Janet and joked: "I only had two of them, Janet you had about five.”

Gloria’s second husband Stephen Way died on August 13, aged 85 after a long illness and just months after suffering a second stroke. He was working as a hairdresser when they met and married in 1998. In a statement released after he died Gloria described him as a “wonderful husband, father and grandfather”

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about celebrities, fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now

Related topics:CelebritiesPrue Leith

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice