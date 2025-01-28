Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Loose Women aired a special episode featuring a panellist of women over the age of 70+.

Gloria Hunniford was supported by Loose Women co-stars on Tuesday (January 28) episode. The TV presenter opened up about her husband Stephen Way's sad death after he passed away last August.

In Tuesday's instalment of the daytime show Gloria spoke to co-stars Janet Street Porter, 78, Lesley Joseph, 79, and Prue Leith, 84, in a special 70+ episode. The special episode celebrated all the women on the panel and looked back at when each of them began their career in television.

Gloria Hunniford and her husband Stephen Way pictured in 2006. Picture: MJ Kim / Getty Images. | Getty

Gloria Hunniford said: “If I may pick up on something Prue said, I very sadly lost my husband about four months ago and you're absolutely right when you say you'd hate to be without your husband. Because no matter what age you are, if you suddenly think to yourself 'gosh I am on my own and I've never lived on my own'.”

The Loose Women star added: “I'm rarely on my own by the way because of family and everything but you know I have always lived with husbands," before turning to Janet and joked: "I only had two of them, Janet you had about five.”

Gloria’s second husband Stephen Way died on August 13, aged 85 after a long illness and just months after suffering a second stroke. He was working as a hairdresser when they met and married in 1998. In a statement released after he died Gloria described him as a “wonderful husband, father and grandfather”

