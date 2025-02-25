When does Celebrity Big Brother start? Everything we know about new 2025 series - including rumoured housemates
Big Brother fans have been waiting patiently for news about the second series of the revived Celebrity Big Brother format. Last year saw stars such as Louis Walsh, David Potts, Sharon Osbourne and Nikita Kuzmin enter the famous house, with the series proving to be a hit with viewers.
A second series for 2025 was confirmed by ITV in late 2024. Hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best will return but reports suggest that the house, which has been home to two sets of normal housemates and one group of famous faces, will be ditched in favour of a new studio location and a brand new set.
According to The Sun, the house, which featured an upstairs mezzanine level where many housemates gathered to share gossip, will now be all on one level, harking back to the show’s original Channel 4 and Channel 5 run.
When does Celebrity Big Brother start?
ITV has not confirmed an official start date for the new series of Celebrity Big Brother. However, what we do know is that the new series will be hitting screens this spring.
Last year’s inaugural revival CBB premiered on Monday, March 4. Reports suggest that the series will start in April, with some outlets reporting that a start date will fall on Monday, April 7. However, this date remains unconfirmed.
A teaser has already been seen on television - Love Island All Stars fans spotted the mini trailer during the finale of the ITV2 dating show which aired last week. The iconic Big Brother narrator Marcus Bentley ‘crashed’ a promo for Love Island, letting fans know that the new series was “coming soon”.
Who will be in Celebrity Big Brother?
Rumours have been flying about who could be set to join the new Celebrity Big Brother cast. However, ITV have remained tight-lipped about the line-up.
Ex-Love Island star Tommy Fury has been rumoured - could he be about to spill all about his off-again on-again relationship with ex-fiancé Molly-Mae Hague.
Eamonn Holmes could also be signed up for the show, as could former Married At First Sight star Ella Morgan. Other stars rumoured to be joining the show include ex-Corrie star Helen Worth, former MP Nadine Dorries and departing EastEnders icon Natalie Cassidy.
NationalWorld has put together a full list of all the rumoured names so far.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.