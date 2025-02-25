A new series of Celebrity Big Brother is on the horizon.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Big Brother fans have been waiting patiently for news about the second series of the revived Celebrity Big Brother format. Last year saw stars such as Louis Walsh, David Potts, Sharon Osbourne and Nikita Kuzmin enter the famous house, with the series proving to be a hit with viewers.

A second series for 2025 was confirmed by ITV in late 2024. Hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best will return but reports suggest that the house, which has been home to two sets of normal housemates and one group of famous faces, will be ditched in favour of a new studio location and a brand new set.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to The Sun, the house, which featured an upstairs mezzanine level where many housemates gathered to share gossip, will now be all on one level, harking back to the show’s original Channel 4 and Channel 5 run.

Celebrity Big Brother is set to return this spring. | ITV

When does Celebrity Big Brother start?

ITV has not confirmed an official start date for the new series of Celebrity Big Brother. However, what we do know is that the new series will be hitting screens this spring.

Last year’s inaugural revival CBB premiered on Monday, March 4. Reports suggest that the series will start in April, with some outlets reporting that a start date will fall on Monday, April 7. However, this date remains unconfirmed.

A teaser has already been seen on television - Love Island All Stars fans spotted the mini trailer during the finale of the ITV2 dating show which aired last week. The iconic Big Brother narrator Marcus Bentley ‘crashed’ a promo for Love Island, letting fans know that the new series was “coming soon”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who will be in Celebrity Big Brother?

Rumours have been flying about who could be set to join the new Celebrity Big Brother cast. However, ITV have remained tight-lipped about the line-up.

Ex-Love Island star Tommy Fury has been rumoured - could he be about to spill all about his off-again on-again relationship with ex-fiancé Molly-Mae Hague.

Eamonn Holmes could also be signed up for the show, as could former Married At First Sight star Ella Morgan. Other stars rumoured to be joining the show include ex-Corrie star Helen Worth, former MP Nadine Dorries and departing EastEnders icon Natalie Cassidy.

NationalWorld has put together a full list of all the rumoured names so far.