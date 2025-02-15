A model and TV personality broke down in tears as she revealed she had been diagnosed with skin cancer.

Danielle Lloyd revealed the news on social media. In an Instagram post on Friday, the 41-year-old said she was “really shocked” and would need to have an operation to determine if it has spread.

The mother-of-five used the opportunity to encourage others to see a doctor if they have noticed changes to their skin or body which could be a sign of cancer.

In the emotional video, she said: “I don’t really know how to say this and I didn’t know whether to come on and say this but I just feel like I have to raise awareness about this happening to other people. Today I have been diagnosed with a form of skin cancer.

“And I just want to raise awareness for anyone who might think they’ve got something funny on their body, they see a mole that’s growing that’s not normal – please, please, please go to your doctor because honestly, you just never know.”

Lloyd said the Macmillan nurses at the hospital has “really supported” her after she received the health news which had “really shocked” her.

Danielle Lloyd in 2023 | Getty Images for SHEIN

She added: “Just honestly, not what I expected today. And I suppose not what anyone expects. But please guys look after your skin. Stay off sunbeds, wear factor 50. Just look after yourself because honestly you never know what’s going to happen.”

The appearance of a lump or discoloured patch on the skin that continues to persist after a few weeks can be a sign of a form of skin cancer according to the NHS website.

A new mole or a change in an existing mole may also be signs of skin cancer. The glamour model has been open about her health issues in the past including revealing she had vaginal rejuvenation treatment after her pregnancies left her struggling with incontinence.

She also previously discussed how she felt “forced” to have cosmetic work done to her face after being trolled online about her looks.

During an appearance on ITV’s Lorraine in 2018, Lloyd read out negative messages sent to her online, one of which described her as “wrecked and trashy” and that she “looks like a bloke”.

Who is Danielle Lloyd?

Lloyd is a former beauty queen who was crowned Miss England 2004 and later Miss Great Britain 2006, and featured prominently in the lads mags of the noughties such as Nuts and Zoo.

She has appeared on many reality shows and contests, including WAGs Boutique, celebrity Gladiators, a Glamour Models Special of The Weakest Link, celebrity Total Wipeout, Come Dine With Me, Splash!, Celebrity Big Brother and in 2023, SAS: Who Dares Wins alongside singer Gareth Gates and former health secretary Matt Hancock, but missed out on completing the course at the final stage.

She was married to Portsmouth and Tottenham Hotspur footballer Jamie O’Hara from 2012 to 2014, and had three sons with him. In 2019 she married electrician Michael O'Neill and the couple have a son and a daughter